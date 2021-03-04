SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,415 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.61% of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust worth $109,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 116.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 61.9% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 9.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $6,799,000.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $457.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.08. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $470.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.