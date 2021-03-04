Spectiv Market Cap Tops $30,342.61 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Spectiv token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectiv alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00055825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.07 or 0.00735972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00026287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00031592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00060570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00043327 BTC.

Spectiv Token Profile

SIG is a token. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io

Spectiv Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.