Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Short Interest Up 72.2% in February

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the January 28th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

EDTXF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 40,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,575. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $115.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.54. Spectral Medical has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.60.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

