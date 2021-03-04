Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded up 21.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last seven days, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded up 180.5% against the dollar. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a total market cap of $9.56 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00057071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.27 or 0.00771891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00026899 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00032522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00060931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00044202 BTC.

About Spectre.ai Dividend Token

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the dividend-token, SPECTRE pays out normal dividends and special dividends to dividend-token holders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

