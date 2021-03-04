Spectrecoin Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

