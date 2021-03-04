Spectrecoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00053831 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.91 or 0.00291960 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00009593 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00010979 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

