SPINDLE One Day Volume Reaches $809.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One SPINDLE token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $945,147.18 and approximately $809.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,366.09 or 0.99832442 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00041864 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00010814 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.78 or 0.00966213 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.52 or 0.00441903 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.67 or 0.00300660 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 68% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00092231 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006167 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00038521 BTC.

SPINDLE Token Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 tokens. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

