Spire (NYSE:SR) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Spire (NYSE:SR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $69.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Shares of NYSE:SR traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $67.42. 14,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.81 and its 200-day moving average is $60.57. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $81.63.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.36 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. Spire’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 72.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in Spire during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

