Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Lifted to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $42.55 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -531.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 81.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

