Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Upgraded to “Neutral” by UBS Group

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

SRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

SRC stock opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -531.81 and a beta of 1.17. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $48.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $53,199,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 584,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,460,000 after acquiring an additional 23,821 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,043,000 after acquiring an additional 73,689 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.