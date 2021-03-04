Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Mizuho

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $190.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Pritchard Capital lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $270.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.49.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.35. The stock had a trading volume of 238,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.56. Splunk has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $92,051.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,775 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Splunk by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Splunk by 2.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the software company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Splunk by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Splunk by 117.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

