Splunk’s (SPLK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $215.00 price target on the software company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $240.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Splunk from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.49.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of SPLK traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.56. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $87,048.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock worth $5,909,775. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Splunk by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Splunk by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.