Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Short Interest Down 34.7% in February

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the January 28th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the third quarter worth about $31,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 10.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 37,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,354 shares during the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FUND traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.66. 14,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,419. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74. Sprott Focus Trust has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $7.85.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

