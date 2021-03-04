Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Bought by South State CORP.

South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,297 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up 1.5% of South State CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. South State CORP. owned 0.32% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $15,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 40,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,139. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.