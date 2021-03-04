Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Bought by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,888 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,249,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 130.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,503,000 after buying an additional 2,296,913 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 999,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,331,000 after buying an additional 84,718 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,880,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 830,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 43,689 shares during the period.

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $9.43 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $11.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

