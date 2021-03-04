SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.79 Million

Equities analysts expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to announce sales of $87.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.20 million and the highest is $88.63 million. SPS Commerce posted sales of $74.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year sales of $365.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $364.60 million to $367.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $402.01 million, with estimates ranging from $389.01 million to $411.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

SPSC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $98.78 on Thursday. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $118.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.42, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.40.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $2,002,802.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,201 shares in the company, valued at $13,891,621.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $917,338.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,290.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,254 shares of company stock valued at $7,320,034 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 257.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 46.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 142,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after purchasing an additional 44,779 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SPS Commerce by 103.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 58.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

