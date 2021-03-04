SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,929 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of SPX worth $17,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SPX by 125.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX by 123.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of SPX during the third quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,134,751.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of SPX in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $55.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.26. SPX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $60.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.