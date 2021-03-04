Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Director Sells $2,069,723.33 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
SQ traded down $15.79 on Thursday, hitting $218.41. The company had a trading volume of 18,330,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,556,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.69, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.
Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Square from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.