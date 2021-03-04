Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Director Sells $2,069,723.33 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SQ traded down $15.79 on Thursday, hitting $218.41. The company had a trading volume of 18,330,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,556,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.69, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 13.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Square by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Square from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

