Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA reduced its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,324 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Square were worth $42,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Square by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ traded down $8.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $225.22. 248,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,364,396. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $101.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 371.75, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Square from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at $42,612,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $20,969,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,174,823 shares of company stock worth $264,599,517. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

