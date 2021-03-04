SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Stock Price Down 7.4%

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX)’s share price was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 751,471 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,017,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of SRAX in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Get SRAX alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SRAX in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SRAX by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in SRAX during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.