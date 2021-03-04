SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.38

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 11225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Danske cut SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.25.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

