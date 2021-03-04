StableUSD (USDS) Trading 1.2% Lower This Week

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last week, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. StableUSD has a total market cap of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

