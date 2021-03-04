Stably USD Trading 6.5% Higher This Week (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Stably USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Stably USD has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $624,960.67 and $21,496.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00057490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.31 or 0.00771952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00026723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00032239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00060805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00044901 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD (USDS) is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,590,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,063 tokens. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog

Buying and Selling Stably USD

