Stacks (STX) Price Reaches $1.19

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00002474 BTC on popular exchanges. Stacks has a total market cap of $880.84 million and approximately $71.82 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.95 or 0.00475655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00072195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00077810 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00083323 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $235.21 or 0.00488657 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00052432 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks’ launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockstack is a full-stack decentralized computing network that enables a new generation of applications where developers and users can interact fairly and securely. Blockstack uses blockchain technology to build protocols and developer tools designed to enable a fair and open Internet that returns digital rights to developers and consumers. Led by some of the world’s foremost experts on distributed systems, Blockstack allows users to own their own data that they can take with them from app to app in the ecosystem, along with their Blockstack ID that eliminates the need for password-based logins. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.