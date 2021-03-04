Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Shares Gap Down to $69.30

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.30 ($0.91), but opened at GBX 65.10 ($0.85). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 65.63 ($0.86), with a volume of 251,085 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on shares of Staffline Group in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of £45.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 56.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About Staffline Group (LON:STAF)

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

