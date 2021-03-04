Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Shares Gap Down to $69.30

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.30 ($0.91), but opened at GBX 65.10 ($0.85). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 65.63 ($0.86), with a volume of 251,085 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on shares of Staffline Group in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of £45.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 56.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

