Stakinglab (LABX) Hits Market Cap of $1,562.66

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Stakinglab has a market cap of $1,562.66 and $8.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One Stakinglab token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00018680 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000837 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000590 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000613 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

LABX is a token. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,158 tokens. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars.

