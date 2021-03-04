Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Trading Down 6.4%

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) was down 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $175.25 and last traded at $179.06. Approximately 551,885 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 397,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.51.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.40%. Equities analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $508,053.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,053.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.45, for a total value of $541,771.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,782,253. 9.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 4th quarter worth about $39,335,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 4th quarter worth about $1,400,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP)

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.