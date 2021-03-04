Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND) Position Boosted by Chicago Capital Management LLC

Chicago Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Standard AVB Financial comprises about 3.6% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Chicago Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Standard AVB Financial were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STND. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard AVB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard AVB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $885,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Standard AVB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $849,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Standard AVB Financial in the third quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STND traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,498. Standard AVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.04.

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th.

Standard AVB Financial Company Profile

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank PaSB that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

