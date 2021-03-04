Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $428.70

Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 428.70 ($5.60) and traded as high as GBX 491.90 ($6.43). Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) shares last traded at GBX 477.30 ($6.24), with a volume of 12,247,983 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STAN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 594 ($7.76) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 505.25 ($6.60).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 470.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 428.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

