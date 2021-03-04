Standard Tokenization Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.71 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 4th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $45.35 million and approximately $7.71 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00057127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $374.34 or 0.00771576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00026977 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00032502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00060982 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00044354 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,025,143,223 tokens. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Tokenization Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

