Stantec (NYSE:STN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.03

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.03 and last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 65629 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Stantec from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Stantec from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.96.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1319 per share. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stantec by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stantec by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 305,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Stantec by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Stantec by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

