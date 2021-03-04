Star Equity (STRR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th.

STRR stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Star Equity has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.24.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition.

