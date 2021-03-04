Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,386 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Starwood Property Trust worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 925.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

