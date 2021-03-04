State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EnerSys by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 109,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EnerSys by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,773,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,502,000 after purchasing an additional 272,627 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EnerSys by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 427,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 621.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 28,110 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys stock opened at $89.98 on Thursday. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $96.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

