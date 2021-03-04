State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 233.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,845 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $82,072,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $54,772,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lemonade by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,649,000 after purchasing an additional 101,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at about $27,739,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $47,829,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $380,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,663.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,557,937 shares of company stock worth $215,760,826.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $103.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.99. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.40.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

