State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $63.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.80. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $81.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.20. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWX. Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

