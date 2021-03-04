State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Wingstop by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

WING opened at $129.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.97. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.49, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

WING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.73.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

