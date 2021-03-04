State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,140 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trupanion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

In related news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $178,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,829.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Margaret Tooth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $510,850.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,275.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 169,542 shares of company stock valued at $17,584,107 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

TRUP opened at $91.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.96. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.48 and a 12-month high of $126.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,288.68 and a beta of 2.01.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

