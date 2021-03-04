State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 13,956 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,956 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 196,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 54,575 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 57,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,445,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,990,000 after buying an additional 869,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 132,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.27). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. The business had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

