State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 15,353 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,353 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of Gentherm worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gentherm by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Gentherm by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Gentherm by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Shares of THRM opened at $74.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.88 and a 200-day moving average of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.53 and a beta of 1.50. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $79.45.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on THRM shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.70.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.