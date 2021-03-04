State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,710 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Columbia Banking System worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 25,507 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $45.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.29. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.72.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

COLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

