State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,760 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 24.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth $243,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $151.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.90. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $50,141.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,612.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $194,625.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $691,716. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.27.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

