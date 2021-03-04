State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Worthington Industries worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,783,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,607,000 after buying an additional 493,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,506,000 after purchasing an additional 72,743 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 314,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 13,577 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 216,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 51,443 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Worthington Industries by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 28,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $43,171.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,822.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

WOR opened at $68.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.28. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $70.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.50.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $731.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.30 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

