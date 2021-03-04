State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Avient in the third quarter worth approximately $453,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth $5,714,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth $9,135,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $478,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avient from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $48.68.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

