State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Kennametal worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Kennametal by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 30,419 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 797,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,906,000 after purchasing an additional 46,526 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kennametal by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kennametal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,555,000 after purchasing an additional 678,804 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 39,590 shares during the period.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -94.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $440.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.31 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

