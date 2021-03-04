Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on STLD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $44.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $45.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.99.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.