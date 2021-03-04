Steem Dollars Trading Up 18.3% Over Last Week (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 4th. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $38.00 million and $8.57 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for about $6.07 or 0.00012858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded up 18.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,211.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $486.64 or 0.01030767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.35 or 0.00377766 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00031251 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000656 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,260,880 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

