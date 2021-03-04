Stephens Boosts Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $42.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Stephens from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.51% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of KRUS traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,209. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $36.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.30.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 44.44% and a negative net margin of 60.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 104,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

