Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 72,572 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,572 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.84% of National Instruments worth $48,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 172,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 14,426 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in National Instruments by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,902,000 after purchasing an additional 38,340 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NATI traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.64. 8,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,903. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 82.44%.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NATI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

