Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Ulta Beauty worth $46,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.54.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $16.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $317.95. The company had a trading volume of 40,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,976. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $343.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 84.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $308.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.93.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $1,358,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,988.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

